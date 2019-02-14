2 charged with deer poaching on St. Michael's College property

An update to a deer poaching story we first told you about last month. Vermont game wardens say two men now face charges in the case.

We showed you photos of two men caught on camera illegally taking deer. The images were captured on trail cams on St. Michael's College property in Colchester back In December.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say those men are Jeffrey Cameron, 54, of Colchester, and Lawrence Grant, 48, of Winooski. They are charged with possession of illegal deer and criminal trespassing.

If convicted, they could serve up to 60 days in jail and lose their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for three years. They are due in court next month.