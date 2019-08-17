2 dead in Essex County head-on crash

New York State Police say two people are dead following a head-on crash in North Elba.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, NYSP responded to the crash on Rt. 86 near Wilmington.

Police say a 2013 Dodge Avenger operated by Rene Castonguay, 62, of Quebec, Canada was traveling westbound, while a 2016 Ford Flex operated by Kevin Maras, 50 of Grand Island, NY was traveling eastbound.

The two vehicles struck head-on. Castonguay and Maras were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two passengers in Maras’ vehicle were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center and one to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

