2 hospitalized in fiery I-91 crash

A fiery crash on Interstate 91 in Rockingham sent two people to the hospital and sparked a brush fire.

It happened in the southbound lanes around noon between exits 5 and 6. Authorities say a jeep lost control, careened off the highway into the woods and burst into flames. That caused the nearby foliage to catch fire. By the time first responders arrived, both occupants had been pulled out of the vehicle. They were transported from the scene with unknown conditions. Firefighters say they were able to knock down the brush fire quickly.

"It wasn't relatively hard other than the terrain and a lot of downed trees in that area that we had to work around. But with enough help and enough hose, we got it," said Rockingham Fire Chief Kevin Kingsbury.

The names of the two occupants and there conditions have not been released.

The southbound highway was reduced to one lane for about 3.5 hours.

