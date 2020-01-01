2 injured in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

New Hampshire officials say they used a tracked vehicle to rescue a woman and teenage passenger after their rented snowmobile crashed into a tree on New Year's Eve.

Officials say the operator, who is from Puerto Rico, suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening in the crash in the town of Crawford's Purchase.

A 15-year-old passenger also suffered injuries.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says both were wearing helmets and that inexperience is considered to be the primary factor in the crash.

