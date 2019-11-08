2 injured in accidental shooting

Two people were injured in a accidental shooting in East Montpelier Thursday night.

Vermont State Police say they responded around 9:30 p.m. to a home on Route 2 after a report of a gun going off. They say David Darnell, 37, and Naomi Walker, 38, were both hospitalized after Darnell appears to have caused the "accidental discharge."

He was released with non-serious injuries while Walker is still hospitalized. Her condition was not available.

Police are working with the Washington County State's Attorney's Office to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.

