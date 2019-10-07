2 inmates disciplined for alleged food contamination

Two prison inmates have been disciplined after the discovery of a suspected piece of dried nasal mucus in a pan of gravy that was served to inmates and staff at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.

The Caledonian Record reports an inmate told a corrections officer that he noticed the matter in the gravy on July 28 and showed it to another inmate, who picked it out and then continued to get the gravy ready for dinner.

Corrections officials say when the reviewed the security video, they saw a second incident involving one of the two inmates. The report says the inmate was preparing potatoes when he appears to wipe something from his nose onto the foil covering the dish.

That inmate has appealed the prison violation.

