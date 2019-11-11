2 killed in Malone crash

Two people are dead following a three-car crash in St. Lawrence County, New York.

It happened Friday afternoon on Route 37 in the town of Malone. New York State Police say Lisa Rupert, 42, of Massena, was traveling east when she crashed into a car coming the other way driven by Charles Yaddow, 49, of Brasher. A third car then plowed into Yaddow.

Police say Yaddow died at the scene. His passenger Kimberly Delles, 42, also died from her injuries at the hospital. A one-year-old in Yaddow's vehicle was not injured.

Rupert was taken to UVM Medical Center for a lacerated spleen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

