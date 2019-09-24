2 killed in St. Albans crash

Police say two people were killed in a crash in St. Albans Town on Tuesday.

It happened on Swanton Road (Route 7) shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the old Energizer plant.

Police have closed the road in both directions while they investigate. It closed from Old Orchard Rd. north to Franklin Park West. They said they expected it to remain closed for several hours. Drivers should seek other routes.

Details about the crash have not yet been released. WCAX News has a crew at the scene gathering details. We will have an update on the Channel 3 News from 5-7 p.m.