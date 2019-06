Two teens have been found after getting lost in the woods in the White Rocks National Recreational Area in Wallingford.

Troopers responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after the teens were reported overdue. After searching the area, the two teens were found on the Long Trail about 2.5 miles south of Route 140.

They were were reported to be cold, but not injured. Police escorted them via the Homer Stone trail in South Wallingford.