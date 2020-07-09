2 men approaching Vermont homes identified

An update and correction to a story about two men going door to door in northwestern Vermont.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office told us the men were approaching homes in Milton, Essex, Colchester, Fairfax and Georgia.

Residents we spoke with said the men claimed to be with various companies, including Safe Home Security.

We said the men were not from Safe Home Security. That is wrong.

Thursday, sheriff's deputies met with the men and they are salesmen with Safe Home Security, a Connecticut-based home security firm with about 200,000 customers in the United States.

We apologize for the error.

Below is a statement released to WCAX by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020:

SUSPICIOUS MALES UPDATE (final)

All, we have located and determined the identity of the two males previously communicated and have validated their credentials. They represent Safe Home and are salesmen selling home security systems. We personally met with the two men just moments ago and cleared up any misunderstandings or concerns about them misrepresenting themselves as ADT and/or Verizon employees (which they denied doing). As such, there is no cause for concern.

They were very apologetic for causing or contributing to public concern.

We greatly appreciate the public's attention to this concern. One of the great things about our Vermont communities is that we look out for each other and this was certainly an example of that.

