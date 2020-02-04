2 more parties express interest in buying Hermitage assets

More potential buyers have surfaced for the properties formerly owned by the Hermitage Club in Vermont, according to bankruptcy court documents.

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee for the former private ski resort at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington filed documents last week regarding interest from two more parties. A man offered $8.4 million cash for all the Hermitage properties. Someone from Jacksonville, Florida ,also expressed interest, but provided no figure or proposal.

Two other bids were detailed in a filing last Tuesday including a group led by former Hermitage members that plans to offer $8.25 million. Two other bids totaling $7.6 were made last month for some of the assets.

