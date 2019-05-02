2 more students allege sexual misconduct in suit against Dartmouth

Two former Dartmouth College students have joined the $70 million class-action lawsuit accusing three former professors of sexual misconduct. That brings the total number of plaintiffs to nine.

The original suit filed in November accuses Todd Heatherton, William Kelley and Paul Whalen-- all of the Psychology and Brain Sciences Department-- of rape, sexual harassment and discrimination, and a culture of drinking. And it says the school knew about it and did nothing.

The college claims it was preparing to fire all three men when the complaint came to light, but two of them resigned and one retired before it could act.

That lawsuit was amended and refiled Wednesday, adding allegations from two women referred to as Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3.

In the suit, Jane Doe 2 says Whalen got her drunk and raped her in 2012 when she was a research assistant in Heatherton's lab.

Jane Doe 3 says Kelley coerced her into a sexual relationship in 2007 when she was a graduate student working in his lab.

In a statement, a Dartmouth spokesperson said of the new development, in part: "It is critically important that community members feel confident that they can report misconduct, that their voices will be heard, and that Dartmouth will take immediate and meaningful action, at the same time ensuring a fair process that protects complainants against retaliation of any kind."

The college says the allegations weren't reported as part of the original Title IX investigation, so they are investigating them now.