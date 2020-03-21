2 new coronavirus cases in Essex County, NY; statewide cases top 10K

Two additional positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex County, New York, through the use of a drive-thru testing site at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

As of Saturday, cases of the virus in New York had climbed to more than 10,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home and has banned gatherings statewide effective on Sunday. He also says nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.

"The numbers are still increasing. We have been seeing that. That's the line that we're tracking. This is all about the increase in the number of cases. And managing the increase in the number of cases through the capacity of our health care system. What are we doing? We're reducing the spread and the rate of the spread to match the increase in the number of cases," said Cuomo, D-New York. "We don't talk about practicing humanity, but now if ever there is a time to practice humanity the time is now. The time is now to show some kindness, to show some compassion to people, show some gentility."

Cuomo says people can still go out for solitary exercise to protect their physical and mental health.