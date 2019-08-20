2 scientists share $500K prize for work on cancer biology

Two scientists will share a $500,000 medical prize for work that has spurred advances in cancer research, immunology and regenerative medicine.

The 2019 Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research will go to Dr. Irving Weissman, of Stanford University, and Dr. Bert Vogelstein, of Johns Hopkins University and Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The medical center announced Tuesday that Weissman and Vogelstein will be awarded the prize Sept. 25 in Albany, New York.

Dr. Vincent Verdile, dean of Albany Medical College, says the scientists have revolutionized our understanding of cancer biology and its application to earlier detection and treatment.

Weissman is renowned for research on stem cells. Vogelstein and his colleagues have done research on cancer genes.

