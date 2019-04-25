2 suspects in Burlington shootout plead not guilty to murder

Two of the men accused in a Burlington shootout last week appeared in court this morning.

Brandon Sanders and Johnny Ford

Brandon Sanders, 18, and Johnny Ford, 32, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Benzel Hampton, 23.

Police say the two men took off after the deadly shooting and were arrested in Connecticut.

Other suspects charged in the case include James Felix, 36, Lesine Woodson, 32, Angelina Pearson-Fitzpatrick and Takesha Thomas.

