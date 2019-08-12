2 teens arrested in connection with possible drive-by shooting

Two arrests in Burlington following a possible drive-by shooting in Orange County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on West Street in Braintree.

Vermont state police responded to reports a 16-year-old from Corinth allegedly fired multiple shots near a group of people after an argument. No one was hit or injured.

Monday afternoon, police arrested two teens at Burlington's North Beach who they believe are connected to the case. Police have not released the names because of their ages.