20 Mailboxes smashed in North Danville

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who smashed in about 20 mailboxes in North Danville early Sunday morning.

Vermont State Police say it happened between 2:00 and 4:00 a.m. along North Danville Road, Stanton Road and Wheelock Road. One of the victims sent investigators surveillance video that shows a light colored extended cab truck speeding off around 2:48 a.m. Police say there appeared to be one driver and one passenger riding in the truck bed.

WCAX News spoke with one resident who said he was woken up by the noise.

“First thing we heard was people yelling and screaming. Next thing, a car speeding off,” Chris Wentworth said. “We came down to check and saw that the mailbox had been dented in. And we could also hear kind of the same thing happening down through the village. The car slowing down and speeding and slowing down and speeding up.”

According to investigators, the suspect will most likely be charged with unlawful mischief and could face a felony charge if the damage exceeds $900.

If you have any information, you can contact Vermont State Police at (802) 748-3111.