2007 Clinton office hostage-taker denied release request

A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 is seeking release from prison due to his worsening medical condition.

But a judge denied the request Thursday because prison officials haven’t had enough time to respond. Separate from the campaign office crime, Leeland Eisenberg was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for robbing a Manchester bank and possessing cocaine.

Incarcerated in Indiana, Eisenberg has unsuccessfully sought to be moved to Massachusetts and more recently, to be granted compassionate release altogether due to multiple heart attacks.

