2019: Top U.S. health care stories

A deadly vaping-related illness, a major measles outbreak, and E. coli in lettuce supplies were a few of the top health-related stories in the news for 2019.

More than 2,400 people were hospitalized with lung injuries in an ongoing outbreak associated with vaping in the U.S. More than 50 people died.

"I didn't think it could be that bad and it literally almost killed me," said Kerri Chonsky, a New Jersey vaping patient.

Federal health officials linked the chemical vitamin e acetate to the outbreak, but say there might be more than one cause.

More than 1,200 cases of measles were reported -- the largest number since 1992.

Most cases were linked to outbreaks in New York.

"The outbreaks in New York are being fueled by myths and misinformation that is leading people to not get vaccinated," said the CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

The 2018-2019 flu season was the longest in a decade. Federal health officials say two types of viruses surfaced at different times, extending the season.

An E. coli outbreak prompted a CDC warning on romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California region.

"The E. coli can cause an intestinal illness. It's prominently diarrhea but also abdominal cramps and just feeling very, very poorly" said Dr. William Schaffner with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The makers of Zantac recalled the popular heartburn drug. Generic versions were also pulled. The FDA is investigating after tests showed small amounts of a probable carcinogen.

With more than 130 people dying everyday in the U.S. from opioid overdoses, federal health officials announced more than $1.8 billion in funding to states to fight the crisis.

A CDC report showed the HPV vaccine could prevent about 92-percent of cancers caused by the human pappilomavirus and research published in Pediatrics backed up the vaccine's safety.

Dozens of cases of eastern equine encephalitis, or triple-e, were reported, making it the worst season since the CDC began monitoring for the mosquito-borne disease. Fifteen people died.

The FDA approved the first drug for women with post partum depression. The one-time intravenous treatment requires a three-night hospital stay.

"I noticed a huge difference. Those intrusive thoughts I told you about were gone and they never came back" said Stephanie Hathaway, a postpartum drug trial participant.

An FDA advisory panel recommended the first treatment for food allergies. Research shows the oral immunotherapy helped 67 percent of children and teens with severe peanut allergy tolerate the equivalent of about two peanuts.

And the FDA issued their strongest warning on some popular sleep medications, requiring a black box label on medications including Ambien, Lunesta and Sonata. to alert patients to potentially dangerous behaviors.

