2019 Vermont Farm Show kicks off

The 2019 Vermont Farm Show kicked off Tuesday, showcasing the best of Vermont agriculture.

File photo

The show with vendors, equipment displays, product competitions and more is at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. It runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

The 8th annual Consumer Night Wednesday allows people to sample and learn about Vermont agricultural products. Some 50 farmers and producers of local cheese, meat, fruits and vegetables, maple syrup, wine, beer, spirits and other products will be represented.

State legislators will also compete against the Vermont Agency of Agriculture staff in a cooking competition.

The Farm Show includes judging of products like maple syrup and honey as well as Christmas trees and silage and hay.

The Vermont Farm Show has been going strong since 1931, with a couple years' hiatus due to World War II.

Admission to the Farm Show is free. Click here for all the details. And don't forget to visit the WCAX booth at the Farm Show. Our news crews would love to talk with you and we may have some little treats for you, too!