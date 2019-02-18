2020 hopefuls campaign in New Hampshire

Presidential hopefuls are trying to gather votes in New Hampshire this Presidents Day weekend.

Sen. Kamala Harris is hosting a town meeting in Portsmouth Monday and Sen. Amy Klobuchar is participating in a CNN Town Hall in Manchester.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand had a meet and greet in Keene Friday, with Senator Jon Morgan.

Senator Cory Booker was also campaigning in North Conway on Saturday.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spent Sunday at a meet and greet hosted by North Hampton Democrats.

