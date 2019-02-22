$20M headed to Vermont for Lake Champlain cleanup

More than $20 million in federal funding is coming to Vermont for Lake Champlain.

Sen. Patrick Leahy says funding has doubled for the state in recent spending plans signed into law by the president.

The state received $7.3 million in 2017. It will receive more than $20 million this year.

Leahy, the vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says local and state officials and nongovernmental groups have used the funds effectively in the past to improve the lake and protect ecosystems.

"It's like a jigsaw puzzle. They all come together, but it also means the funds have doubled-- more than doubled-- over the past two years," said Leahy, D-Vermont. "We're doing it for future generations. It's not just for us. It's for the next generation and generation and generation."

Leahy says funding goes to several entities, including the EPA Lake Champlain Program and the Lake Champlain Sea Grant.