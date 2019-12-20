20th anniversary of landmark Vermont civil union lawsuit

Friday is the 20th anniversary of a landmark decision that allowed civil unions for same sex couples in Vermont.

In 1999, Vermont was the first state in the country allow it, building a foundation for marriage equality ten years later.

Stan Baker is the named plaintiff on the Vermont Supreme Court case Baker v. Vermont.

He was just one of six people fighting for the right in that case and calls it a people's movement.

"The power that a group of people coming at it with real love and passion and dedication and determination can have to change something. If we start with the grassroots and with the people," said Baker.

The Pride Center says the next step is ensuring rights and protections of trans people.