21 smoking-age increase headed to governor's desk

The Vermont Senate is sending a bill to Gov. Phil Scott that raises the legal smoking age to 21.

The Senate also gave preliminary approval Tuesday -- on a thirty to zero vote -- to a bill banning the internet sale of e-cigarettes in the state. Final passage is expected Wednesday and it will then go to Gov. Phil Scott, who is expected to sign it.

The bills are part of a three-pronged approach advocates are seeking to drive down youth use of e-cigarettes. Another bill that would apply the same 92 percent tax on cigarettes to e-cigarettes is still pending.

Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County, says the bills will help prevent youth access to e-cigarettes. "The responsibility lies with the wholesalers, so if they're selling in the state over the internet then they are responsible," Hooker said. "Hopefully it's going to lower use in youth, and that's a really big problem."

Lawmakers were motivated to act this year because of a dramatic spike last year among youth.