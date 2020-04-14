211 gets influx of calls during coronavirus pandemic

211 is considered the community's telephone number and it's getting an influx of calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, calls to 211 have doubled daily. The team says that amounts to between 250 and 300 calls a day, including 18-hundred total just with questions about COVID19.

All those phone calls are fielded by just 61 workers, 55 volunteers who've signed up to help the 6 full-time workers. United Ways of Vermont oversees the 211 and Help Me Grow Vermont programs. Like most state agencies, United Ways had a plan in place for a scenario like this, which they've practiced, but Executive Director MaryEllen Mendl says nothing could really prepare them for this pandemic.

Coming up on Channel 3 This Morning from 5-7 a.m., Christina Guessferd talks with United Ways of Vermont about when to all 211.