23-year-old embraces life after tragic boat explosion

Sunday marked one year since a terrifying boat explosion in the Bahamas in which one woman was killed and nine others were injured, including a young woman from just outside the Capital Region.

MGN

"I feel sort of like, a completely different person than I did before I got hurt," said 23-year-old Stefanie Schaffer of Rutland.

"I think pretty much every aspect of my life has changed," she said.

At 22, while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas, her world was turned upside down.

"I just remember getting on the boat, and that's pretty much it,” Schaffer said.

She says they got about five minutes out on the small charter boat when an explosion sent her and others flying into the water.

"The scene was like something out of a movie,” her mom Stacey Bender said.

Days later, Schaffer woke up without her legs. Her mom says the images from that day are still fresh in her mind.

But Sunday, one year after the incident, she wasn't thinking about those memories.

“It was actually like a day of gratitude, waking up,” Bender said.

One year, and a number of surgeries later, Schaffer is embracing life.

"She's handled it with such grace, and that's why I think she's such an inspiration,” Bender said.

Through hours of counseling and physical therapy, the soon-to-be college grad is going on.

"I sort of realized how lucky I was to be alive, Schaffer said. “Instead of feeling miserable every day, I would just think about the family that was sitting by my side."

The former soccer player and dancer says she misses being active, but she'll get there again - and she plans on helping others, too.

"I do want to work in a hospital or outpatient and do counseling for people who have experienced traumatic situations," she said.

An occupation she never would have considered one year ago.

"I was not doing anything dangerous, I went on vacation, and I walked onto a boat, and I chose, unfortunately, the worst seat I could have chosen,” Schaffer said.

She says, the whole experience taught her to live in the moment - and to cherish it.

"You need to be kind to people and have people who love you for you and want to help you through these hard times because you really do need that," said Schaffer.

Schaffer and her mom tell CBS6 they are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the boat charter company and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism for negligence.

The Castleton University student also tells us her graduation date is set for December.