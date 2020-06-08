24-hour event to raise money online for NH nonprofits

An annual, 24-hour online giving event for nonprofits is coming up in New Hampshire.

NH Gives is taking place from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

People can choose which nonprofits to support. They can log on to NHGives.org.

Every gift of up to $1,000 will be matched by New Hampshire Charitable Foundation funds for the first $250,000 given during the event.

More than 500 nonprofits across New Hampshire are participating.

Kathleen Reardon of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits says the event takes on new meaning this year as nonprofits face the impact of the global pandemic.

