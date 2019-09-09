24 undocumented migrants arrested last week in Lebanon area

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 24 undocumented migrants last week during enforcement operations in the Lebanon area.

Four of the arrests came in connection with a checkpoint along Interstate 89 in which travelers were asked whether they are U.S. citizens.

Twenty other people were arrested in what the Border Patrol describes as related operations in the Lebanon area between Tuesday and Friday of last week.

It's at least the second round-up operation in Lebanon this summer.

Those taken into custody were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation. Border Patrol says seven people had already been kicked out of the country once before.