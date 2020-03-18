$25M proposed expansion to Vermont ER under review

Officials say a $25 million proposal to modernize an emergency department in Vermont would be the first major upgrade in 25 years.

The Bennington Banner reports the proposed project to nearly double the size of the Emergency Department at Southwest Vermont Medical Center is now under review.

The upgrade is an effort to accommodate the increase in the number of patients treated annually in the department since 1996, from 15,000 a year to an average of 23,700 in the past few years.

The application outlines a need to modernize the emergency department, hospital main entrance and entry way to address the issues of overcrowding and create a better operational flow.

