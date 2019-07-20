27 annual Vermont Brewers Fest kicks off

Vermont Brewers Festival kicked off on Friday.

People lined up to try the latest in the craft beer industry, and businesses say they love the exposure it brings to their small business.

We caught up with one man who says he comes to the festival every year.

"It's the experience that you have while your here," said Joseph Quick. "As you look around it's beautiful scenery, amazing people, just an overall amazing vibe to be around. Not only that but you get to taste some of the best beers you'll ever taste."

There will be two more sessions on Saturday.

This is the 27th anniversary of the festival.