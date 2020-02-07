27 arrested in drug operation around Rutland

The Vermont office of the United States attorney says 27 people have been arrested as part of a monthslong investigation into drug trafficking in the Rutland area.

In addition to the arrests during the monthslong operation conducted by federal, state, local, and county officers, and federal and state prosecutors, law enforcement searched four residences and seized 14 firearms, including two AR-style rifles.

Officials also seized 148 grams of fentanyl and heroin, approximately 260 grams of cocaine base, approximately 50 grams of cocaine and $35,560 of suspected drug proceeds.

It was the third major anti-drug operation led by the U.S. Attorney's Office in less than a year. Earlier operations were carried out in Brattleboro and St. Johnsbury.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)