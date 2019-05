A local group plans to ride 132 miles this weekend. It's one mile for every Vermonter killed in Vietnam.

The 28th annual Vermont Thunder Ride is this Sunday.

It starts in Sharon and will end in Enosburg Falls.

Motorcyclists will gather for a ceremony in Sharon at 9 AM, then set out at 11 AM.

They'll pass through Richmond, Essex Junction, Colchester, Milton, Georgia, and St. Albans.