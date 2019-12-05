$2M Powerball ticket bought in Brandon

Vermont Lottery officials say a $2 million Powerball ticket has been sold in Brandon.

They say it was bought at the Jiffy Mart. At this time, we're told no one has claimed the ticket yet, but employees at the store hope it's someone local.

The winning ticket matched five out of five numbers, not including the Powerball. Wednesday's winning numbers were 8, 27, 44, 51, 61. The Powerball was 14 with the PowerPlay multiplier 3.

We're told no one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday and so the drawing for Saturday is up to $130 million.