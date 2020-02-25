2nd Boston man sentenced in Vermont drugs for guns scheme

A Boston man charged with bringing drugs to Vermont in exchange for guns was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

Under a plea deal, Darwin "Weezy" Medina, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell drugs and possess weapons. In exchange, prosecutors dropped additional charges of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and interstate transportation of firearms with altered or obliterated serial numbers, thereby avoiding a potential life sentence.

U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss on Tuesday sentenced Medina to 11 years in federal prison.

Officials say from at least September 2017 through March 2018, Medina and another man, John Guerrero, who said they were part of the Latin Kings street gang, were part of a drugs for guns pipeline into Franklin County, Vermont. Investigators say Medina brought crack cocaine to Vermont and then sold it to Franklin County customers in exchange for guns intended for use in a "war" in Boston. They say at least 30 guns were exchanged.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan said, "Darwin Medina was one of two leaders of a conspiracy to pour dangerous drugs into Franklin County. Their actions invited destruction in two communities. The citizens of Vermont suffered the consequences of the drugs they brought in, while the defendants took money and guns back to Boston to further gang activities there."

Guerrero was sentenced earlier this month to nearly 13 years in prison.