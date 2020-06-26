2nd arrest in overdose death of pregnant New Hampshire woman

Police in New Hampshire say a second person has been charged in connection with the drug overdose death of a woman who was pregnant with twins.

Amber Brusco, 36, was arrested on drug charges in connection with the February death of Kacey Grizzaffi, 22.

Brusco was released on personal recognizance bail and her arraignment was scheduled for July 16.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number was disconnected.

Earlier this year, police arrested Christopher Santolucito on charges of selling drugs that resulted in deaths.

