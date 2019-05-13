2nd carjacking suspect due in court

The man police say was behind a South Burlington carjacking last week is due to be formally charged in court Monday.

Police say Joseph Rougier, 41, pointed a gun at a man in his car last Thursday on White Street and forced him to get out.

He is charged with assault and robbery and stealing a car.

The woman who accompanied Rougier, Starr LaFountaine, 37, pleaded not guilty on Friday to assault and robbery and stealing the car.

Police have said the gunpoint assault in broad daylight is worrying and symptomatic of the drug epidemic that plagues the area.