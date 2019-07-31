2nd kayaker found dead in Malletts Bay

Police now say both kayakers whose boats flipped during a violent storm on Malletts Bay on Tuesday are dead.

Search crews found the man's body at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. They did not release his name but say he was 73. His companion, Celine Teeson, 73, of Colchester, was pulled from the water Tuesday. She also died.

Wednesday morning, a helicopter flew over from Plattsburgh to help search the area. That's when pilots spotted a shadow in shallow water about a quarter-mile offshore and about 450 feet from where they found Teeson's body Tuesday.

A Vermont State Police boat then recovered the body at about 9:45 a.m. and identified it as the missing man.

Police say the kayakers were near shore on Malletts Bay in Colchester Tuesday when a violent storm blew in. The severe winds and high waves flipped the kayaks.

"It's fairly unusual... Severe warning, wind speed 58 mph, heavy downpour, rain, folks that live here in this house said looked out their window and could not see the dock," Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen said.

Police say they do not believe the kayakers were wearing life vests.

And they encouraging people to always take precautions like letting others know if you are going out on the water and they say always wear a life vest.