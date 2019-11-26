2nd lawsuit accuses DCF of unlawfully separating family

A second lawsuit has been filed against the Vermont Department for Children and Families over child separation.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Rutland.

The plaintiffs claim DCF illegally removed their kids from their home, coerced medical professionals and traumatized children and parents.

The suit also points at four public defenders who they say failed to effectively represent the parents' interests.

According to the lawsuit, the family was separated for over a year.

A judge later determined the removal was not justified.

A similar lawsuit was filed in August.