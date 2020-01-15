2nd man arrested in convenience store burglary spree

Police say they've found a second man responsible for a burglary spree and he's a convicted killer.

Timothy Crews, 59, of Burlington, was arrested Wednesday for what police say is his role in a burglary spree targeting convenience stores. He's accused of aiding in the commission of a felony and driving with a suspended license. Crews is due in court next month.

Police say Crews was helping John Shambo, 56, of Burlington. Shambo is charged with four counts of burglary.

Investigators say the men targeted the Jericho Jolly, the Eden Mini Mart, and the Cupboard Deli and Madonna Mobil in Cambridge.

Crews is well-known to Vermont police.

In 1986, he was convicted of second-degree murder for killing another man with an ax in Westford.

In 2005, Crews pleaded guilty to an accessory charge for helping to dispose of a murdered drug dealer in the woods in Ripton.

In 2011, Crews was charged with receiving stolen property. It was a guitar stolen from Ben Hardy's home in Burlington. It was signed by the members of Pearl Jam and given to Hardy's brother before he died from brain cancer.