2nd person in NH this year tests positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services says an adult from Laconia has tested positive for a mosquito-borne virus.

The department said Wednesday the adult tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, transmitted by infected mosquitoes. It's the second time a case has been identified in the state this year; it was identified in a Kingston resident in August.

Reports of Jamestown Canyon virus in humans are rare but have increased over the last several years. This is New Hampshire's eighth case since the state's first report of the disease in 2013.

The department says most illnesses caused by the virus have been mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement has been reported, including fatal infections.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)