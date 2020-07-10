2nd positive case of COVID-19 at ADK Correctional Facility

Another positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at a northern New York prison.

That makes two asymptomatic inmates now in isolation at the Adirondack Correctional Facility in Raybrook. There are nearly 100 inmates at the prison and state officials say they've all been been tested.

The advocacy group Release Aging People From Prison on Friday repeated they want the governor to grant the older population of inmates clemency. Darlene McKenzie , a sister to an inmate at the facility, fears for her brother because she says he has medical conditions that make him at risk for the virus.

"I need him to come home, I don't wan to lose my brother there. I need him to come home and to be productive. I worry about him everyday. I worry. The health care needs to be looked at in this prison system," McKenzie said.

The group is working with state lawmakers to try and get older inmates released. New York corrections officials says they have already released over 1,300 inmates over concerns of the pandemic.

