2nd suspect in Burlington homicide turns himself in

A second suspect in a Burlington homicide turned himself in.

Steven Martin, 38, was shot almost two weeks ago in his Burlington home and later died at the hospital.

Police were looking for two suspects.

They arrested Octavious Allen-Napier, 25, of Philadelphia. He's being held on federal gun charges and hasn't been charged in connection with Martin's death.

Then on Friday, Burlington Police said Peter Nguyen, 27, of Burlington, turned himself in.

Investigators say they believe both suspects were involved in the shooting.

"The answer to that is that there's evidence that both of the suspects were engaged in the shooting and I'll leave it at that for now. But they both discharged firearms toward the victim," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Matt Sullivan said.

Both suspects are expected to be in court next week.