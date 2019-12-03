2nd teen arrested in violent home invasion

Police made a second arrest in a violent home invasion and the teen suspects were sent to the Woodside Juvenile Detention Center.

Early Monday morning, police say two teens kicked in the door at a Swanton home and assaulted a sleeping boy and his grandmother. The suspects then took off.

We now know who they are and they are both being charged as adults. Prosecutors tell WCAX News that Ryan Longway, 16, turned himself in on Monday. Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and burglary home invasion.

Police chased down Anthony Cline, 15. He pleaded not guilty on Monday to the same charges.

Prosecutors tell us both boys were sent to Woodside. And unless they've made bail, they are still there.

Just last week the state announced no teens were at the facility and they planned to close it in 2020. Lawmakers would need to sign off on that proposal and figure out where to house violent teens under the age of 18.

We've reached out to DCF which runs Woodside and had not yet heard back when this story was published.