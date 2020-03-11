3 New Hampshire lawmakers quarantined over virus concerns

Three New Hampshire lawmakers are missing this week's House sessions because they are quarantined over possible exposure to the new coronavirus.

House Speaker Steve Shurtleff says two Democrats and one Republican are in self-quarantine. As Wednesday's session got underway, the House overwhelmingly rejected an attempt to change its rules to allow such members to vote remotely. Five people have tested positive for the new virus in New Hampshire.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of people recover.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

