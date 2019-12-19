3 Vermont public water systems flagged for PFAS chemicals

Vermont environmental officials have found three public drinking water systems have PFAS levels above the state standard.

The levels were found at Fiddlehead Condominiums in Fayston, Killington Mountain School, and Mount Holly School. There is now a 'do not drink' order for these locations.

The Department of Environmental Conversation is working with the owners of the water supply systems to develop a short and long term plan.

Earlier this year the Legislature passed a law requiring the testing of all public drinking water supplies for the toxic chemicals.

Statewide water testing results are available here.