3 Vt. schools to teach ethnic, social inequities in schools

Federal grant money is headed to Vermont schools.

The Montpelier Roxbury, Southwest Vermont, and Orleans Southwest Supervisory Unions are working together to address ethnic and social inequities in their schools.

Surveys will go out to students, teachers, staff, and families at the beginning of the school year.

They will review responses to gauge what gaps each district needs to address to improve cultural understandings.

There will also be student and family training sessions.

Other schools spanning all of Vermont also got grants for similar projects.