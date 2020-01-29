3 airlines submit bids to fly out of Plattsburgh

Three airlines have submitted bids to fly out of the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Silver Airways, SkyWest and Cape Air submitted bids.

Silver Airways would fly in and out of Boston.

SkyWest would fly into and out of the Washington-Dulles International Airport.

Michael Martin from the U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed that Cape Air also submitted a bid but no details on where it would fly.

No decision has been made by the community can submit their comments directly to the Department of Transportation until Feb. 28. You can email your comments to michael.f.martin@dot.gov.