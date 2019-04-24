3 arrested in Upper Valley drug bust

Three Upper Valley residents face drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in and around a West Lebanon hotel.

Authorities say they were investigating drug activity at the Fireside Inn Monday. After observing what appeared to be a sale, officers stopped Corrina Carr of Springfield. After providing a false name she tried to flee from police and was arrested after after a short foot pursuit. Carr had drug paraphernalia in her possession and was found to have an electronic bench warrant.

Police later arrested Jayme Charbono and Robert Tobin, both from Lebanon after a drug-sniffing dog alerted around two hotel rooms and several vehicles associated with Carr, Charbono, and Tobin.

They say a search warrant later found Tobin had about 200 bags of heroin on him.

All three face various drug-related charges including resisting arrest. Police say additional charges are forthcoming.