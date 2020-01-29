3 arrested in suspicious barn fire in Townshend last year

Vermont State Police say three men have been arrested in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed a barn in Townshend last year.

Police said Wednesday that Jarod Wilkins, 19, of Winhall; Wyette Lovergine, 20, of Townshend, and Tyzor Greene, 19, of Bennington, are charged with second-degree arson and cruelty to animals.

Greene, Jarod Wilkins and Jakob Wilkins, 21, of Winhall, are also charged with burglary.

They have been cited to appear in court in March.

