3 charged in Adirondack Northway chase

Three New York City men face multiple charges after leading troopers on a multi-county chase on the Adirondack Northway Monday.

New York State Police say it began after a car driven by Nelson Reyes, 39, fled a traffic stop with U.S. Border Patrol agents near Massena. Troopers pursued the SUV from Ellenburg to just south of Plattsburgh before standing down. Authorities say Reyes struck two other cars during the chase and sending one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers picked up the chase in Warrensburg until it ended on the exit 16 offramp in Wilton. Police say Reyes and two other men tried to flee but were taken into custody. Police say a search of the SUV turned up 50 pounds of marijuana and oxycodone.

Reyes, along with Lewis Espinal, 31, and Jerson Norberdo, 29, face multiple charges including fleeing from police, drug possession and parole violation.

